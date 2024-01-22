C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock Price Up 6%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.41 and last traded at $26.30. 1,995,287 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 6,616,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.81.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.59.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.33 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 95.83% and a negative return on equity of 28.19%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Guy Wanger sold 9,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $274,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,886.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Guy Wanger sold 9,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $274,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,886.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 45,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $1,399,690.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 727,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,352,172.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,931 shares of company stock worth $1,876,191 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in C3.ai by 375.7% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

