C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 39,673 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S trimmed its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 632,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 39,673 shares during the period. Exact Sciences comprises approximately 0.6% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned 0.35% of Exact Sciences worth $43,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.56. 446,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,238. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $58.43 and a 1 year high of $100.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of -42.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.06.

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,879 shares of company stock worth $351,607 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

