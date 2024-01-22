C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 37,152 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,218,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,152 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 3.4% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $250,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Fiserv by 30.0% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $2,124,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 162.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,053,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The company has a market cap of $87.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.24. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

