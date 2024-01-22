C WorldWide Group Holding A S Reduces Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 867,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,925 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 4.3% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned 0.27% of S&P Global worth $316,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in S&P Global by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.22.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $445.47. 371,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.12 billion, a PE ratio of 57.55, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.14 and a 52 week high of $446.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $426.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.64.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

