C WorldWide Group Holding A S Raises Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Service Co. International comprises 0.3% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.28% of Service Co. International worth $23,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1,032.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Service Co. International by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,144,000 after buying an additional 1,985,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at $87,387,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,321,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,377,000 after acquiring an additional 905,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In other news, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $88,591.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,064.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $186,412.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $58,514,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $88,591.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,064.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,809 shares of company stock worth $9,919,708. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Up 1.8 %

Service Co. International stock traded up $1.23 on Monday, hitting $68.62. 168,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,049. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $52.89 and a 1 year high of $74.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Service Co. International

About Service Co. International

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.