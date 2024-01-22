C WorldWide Group Holding A S Raises Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,693 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,962,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,256,000 after buying an additional 75,733 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,041,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,493,000 after acquiring an additional 81,571 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,384,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,683,000 after acquiring an additional 115,913 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Amdocs by 69.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,066,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,247,000 after purchasing an additional 844,575 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 8.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,861,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,753,000 after purchasing an additional 139,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

Amdocs Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:DOX traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,801. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $78.38 and a 1 year high of $99.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.41 and a 200-day moving average of $86.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

