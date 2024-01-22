C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $18.98 Million Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Waters were worth $18,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Waters by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Waters by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Waters by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in Waters by 39.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Trading Up 1.1 %

WAT stock traded up $3.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $315.81. The company had a trading volume of 108,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,987. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $300.28 and a 200-day moving average of $280.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Waters Co. has a one year low of $231.90 and a one year high of $346.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The company had revenue of $711.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays downgraded Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

