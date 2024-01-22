C WorldWide Group Holding A S Cuts Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S reduced its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,179,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,485 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for approximately 6.0% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.24% of Linde worth $439,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Linde by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,944,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,044,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Linde by 13.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.86.

Linde Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Linde stock traded down $1.42 on Monday, reaching $405.96. The stock had a trading volume of 444,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,362. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $408.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.20. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $318.88 and a 1 year high of $434.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

