BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $49.02

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.02 and last traded at $49.65, with a volume of 444102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.55.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Macquarie initiated coverage on BYD in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Analysis on BYD
BYD Stock Performance
BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BYD had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $22.41 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BYD Company Limited will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BYD Company Profile
BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic; Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products; and Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products.
Further Reading
