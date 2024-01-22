BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BWXT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of BWX Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Shares of BWXT opened at $79.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.01. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $81.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.75.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The company had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.70%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 62.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

