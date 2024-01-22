Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. B. Riley upgraded Builders FirstSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial downgraded Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.73.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $172.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 2.05. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $68.94 and a fifty-two week high of $172.55.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 3.7% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 10.2% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.5% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 3.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

