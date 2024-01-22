Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Given New $46.00 Price Target at CIBC

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by CIBC from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BN. TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Brookfield from $45.00 to $46.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Brookfield from $37.74 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.93.

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $39.80 on Thursday. Brookfield has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $41.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1,326.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.52.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently -933.02%.

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,742,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 354,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $738,011.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,533,584 shares in the company, valued at $59,349,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at $201,910,546.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,545,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,512 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield by 4,670.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Brookfield during the third quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield by 102.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield during the third quarter worth $34,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

