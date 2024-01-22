Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.93.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Brookfield from $37.74 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $327,769.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,368,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,010,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 237,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $3,015,588.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,504,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,442,523.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $327,769.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,368,482 shares in the company, valued at $75,010,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,512. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 47,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BN stock opened at $39.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,326.22 and a beta of 1.50. Brookfield has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.05.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.12%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently -933.02%.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

