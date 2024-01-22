Brokerages Set Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target at $152.45

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.05.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRPT. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $166.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

In other news, Director Richard Barry purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $2,001,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,974,763.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Barry bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 308.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $115.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.74. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $159.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $2.00. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.23% and a negative net margin of 62.52%. The company had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.94) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.57 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

