Brokerages Set Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Target Price at $84.20

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KROS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 6.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 7.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. Keros Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

