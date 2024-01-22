Brokerages Set Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Target Price at $84.20

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.20.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:KROS opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. Keros Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.22.
Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Keros Therapeutics Company Profile
Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.
