Brokerages Set Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Target Price at $48.86

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.86.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALGM. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

In related news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala acquired 1,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,412,162.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $53.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.81.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $275.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 24.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

