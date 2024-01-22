Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,400,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 983,436 shares.The stock last traded at $7.07 and had previously closed at $7.22.

Braskem Trading Down 3.6 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.76). Braskem had a negative return on equity of 78.09% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Research analysts predict that Braskem S.A. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braskem

About Braskem

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 156.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Braskem by 111.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 16,265 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Braskem by 160.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Braskem by 9.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Braskem by 19.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 41,461 shares during the period. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

Featured Articles

