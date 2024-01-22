Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,400,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 983,436 shares.The stock last traded at $7.07 and had previously closed at $7.22.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.76). Braskem had a negative return on equity of 78.09% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Research analysts predict that Braskem S.A. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
