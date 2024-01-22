Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.09.

BYD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 12.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 512,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,528,000 after acquiring an additional 55,020 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,049,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,389,000 after purchasing an additional 289,372 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 45,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 20,178 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $64.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.68. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $52.42 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.02 and its 200-day moving average is $62.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 38.87%. The business had revenue of $903.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.36 million. Equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is 9.43%.

About Boyd Gaming

(Get Free Report

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

