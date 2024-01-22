Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.63.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boralex from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Desjardins raised shares of Boralex from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

In other news, insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$25.79 per share, with a total value of C$1,418,450.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 55,295 shares of company stock worth $1,427,286. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boralex stock opened at C$32.27 on Monday. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$25.40 and a 1 year high of C$43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.91, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.52.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.08. Boralex had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of C$178.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$178.10 million. Analysts forecast that Boralex will post 1.0972458 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Boralex’s payout ratio is currently 92.96%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

