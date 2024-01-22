Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 28.9% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in Booking by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $715,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity at Booking

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $12,257,819 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,555.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKNG

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $129.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3,487.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,937. The stock has a market cap of $121.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,355.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,126.92. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,289.69 and a one year high of $3,669.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $53.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.