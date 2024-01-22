Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Cut to $279.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $306.00 to $279.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $258.88.

BA opened at $215.02 on Thursday. Boeing has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $130.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.04 and its 200-day moving average is $218.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boeing will post -5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 28,148 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 197,615 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $51,510,000 after purchasing an additional 23,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $1,386,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

