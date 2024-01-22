Black Diamond Financial LLC Purchases 2,922 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VEA stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.00. 3,261,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,897,398. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $48.16.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

