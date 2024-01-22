Black Diamond Financial LLC Purchases 2,272 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 2.8% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SCHF traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.29. 1,356,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,940,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $37.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.17.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.