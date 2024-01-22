Black Diamond Financial LLC Purchases 119 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $421.83. 17,297,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,705,891. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $399.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.98. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $281.18 and a 52 week high of $424.73.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

