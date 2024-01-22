Black Diamond Financial LLC Buys 2,383 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC owned approximately 0.83% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period.

Shares of IMCV stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $57.34 and a 12-month high of $68.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.469 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

