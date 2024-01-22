Black Diamond Financial LLC Buys 102 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 3,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.8 %

HON stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $202.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,273. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

