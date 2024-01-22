Black Diamond Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 39,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,639. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.03. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $49.13.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

