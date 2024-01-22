Black Diamond Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,846,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Phraction Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 141.2% in the second quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,099,000 after buying an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Danaher by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,529,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its position in Danaher by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 77,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,653,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.9% during the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

Danaher Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $231.59. The stock had a trading volume of 547,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,632. The firm has a market cap of $171.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $247.62.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

