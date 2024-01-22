Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Trading Up 6.7%

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.83. Approximately 267,624 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,923,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Up 1.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.39 million, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $87.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bitdeer Technologies Group

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.