Bitcoiva (BCA) Price Tops $9.16

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $146.90 million and $749,741.05 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for approximately $9.16 or 0.00022951 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,890.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $234.96 or 0.00589009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.66 or 0.00177123 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00021891 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000460 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoiva

Bitcoiva is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 9.58718215 USD and is down -2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $813,152.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.