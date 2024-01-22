BitcoinBR (BTCBR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $0.27

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One BitcoinBR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinBR has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. BitcoinBR has a total market capitalization of $2,401.77 and $0.27 worth of BitcoinBR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BitcoinBR Profile

BitcoinBR launched on November 4th, 2021. BitcoinBR’s total supply is 2,100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. BitcoinBR’s official website is btcbr.info. The Reddit community for BitcoinBR is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinbr_btcbr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitcoinBR is bitcoinbr.medium.com. BitcoinBR’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinbr_info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin BR is a decentralized financial payment network that rebuilds the traditional payment stack on the blockchain. It utilizes a basket of fiat-pegged stablecoins, algorithmically stabilized by its reserve currency BTCBR, to facilitate programmable payments and open financial infrastructure development.

[Telegram](https://t.me/BitcoinBR%5FInfo)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/MP3Vyuh5xf)[Medium](https://bitcoinbr.medium.com/)”

BitcoinBR Token Trading

