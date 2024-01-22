Bitcoin Private Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00056501 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00056565 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00019456 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

