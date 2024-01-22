Bitcoin Private Reaches Market Cap of $910,556.88 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00055592 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00056658 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00019769 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000604 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

