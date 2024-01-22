Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Lowered to C$7.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares cut shares of Birchcliff Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.90.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BIR

Birchcliff Energy Stock Down 5.4 %

BIR stock opened at C$4.94 on Thursday. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.77 and a twelve month high of C$9.45. The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$177.13 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 3.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.6748058 earnings per share for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.