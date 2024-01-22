Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.36 and last traded at $47.14. Approximately 661,076 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,093,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.35.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day moving average is $27.99.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Irina Antonijevic sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $459,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,937.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 74,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 19,968 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Biohaven during the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Biohaven by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven during the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

