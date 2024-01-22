Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Bio-Path Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.56. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $2.35.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Path
Bio-Path Company Profile
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
