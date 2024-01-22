Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.56. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $2.35.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Path

Bio-Path Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

