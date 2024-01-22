Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 14,010 Shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,010 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CION Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment during the third quarter worth $214,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CION Investment by 1,063.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,266 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CION Investment by 164.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 47,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CION Investment by 14.9% during the third quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded CION Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

CION Investment stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.21. 91,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,558. CION Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $608.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.78.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 12.1%. This is a boost from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. CION Investment’s payout ratio is presently 137.37%.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

