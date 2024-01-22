Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases 211 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $405.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,176. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.33. The firm has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.48. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $390.50 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 26.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.68%.

Several research firms recently commented on HUM. TheStreet downgraded Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Humana from $595.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Humana from $599.00 to $507.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.80.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

