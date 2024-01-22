Berger Financial Group Inc Increases Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

DTE traded down $0.82 on Monday, hitting $103.70. The company had a trading volume of 125,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $117.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DTE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research lowered DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.69.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

