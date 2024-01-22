Berger Financial Group Inc Has $40.48 Million Holdings in PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PJFG)

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PJFG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,954 shares during the period. PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF makes up about 4.6% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Berger Financial Group Inc owned 76.15% of PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF worth $40,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PJFG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.47. 157,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,331. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.58. PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $50.64 and a 12-month high of $75.62.

The PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF (PJFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of growth stocks from all over the world. PJFG was launched on Dec 12, 2022 and is managed by PGIM.

