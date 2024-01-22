Berger Financial Group Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,718 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.9% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after buying an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,521,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,519,558. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.23.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

