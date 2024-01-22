Berger Financial Group Inc Decreases Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,554 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 1.1% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 76,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 52,562 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.26. 2,181,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,024,755. The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $37.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.17.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

