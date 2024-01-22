Berger Financial Group Inc Buys 81,925 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,925 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc owned about 3.66% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $6,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJUL. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 48.8% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter worth $41,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at $58,000.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IJUL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.74. 6,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.45. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $24.03 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.05.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.