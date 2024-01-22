Berger Financial Group Inc Buys 3,477 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on HPE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $845,677.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,834.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $845,677.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,834.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at $243,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,330,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,754,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average of $16.70. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.