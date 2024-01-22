Berger Financial Group Inc Buys 29,065 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,065 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UAUG. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth about $608,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $31.07. The stock had a trading volume of 549,030 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average of $29.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

