Berger Financial Group Inc Boosts Stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Free Report) by 77.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,066 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EJUL. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,337,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 2,504.9% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 436,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,833,000 after buying an additional 420,066 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 80,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 14,760 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 74,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EJUL stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.82. 2,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,549. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average of $22.93. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $24.56.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (EJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.