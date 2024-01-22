Berger Financial Group Inc Boosts Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 542,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 2.9% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $25,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 616,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,113,000 after purchasing an additional 163,329 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 18,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 640.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 87,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $4,989,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LMBS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.38. The stock had a trading volume of 413,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,098. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.57.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

