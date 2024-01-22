Berger Financial Group Inc Acquires 8,848 Shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF accounts for 1.9% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Berger Financial Group Inc owned 5.23% of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF worth $16,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GINN. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 45.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,653,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000.

NYSEARCA:GINN traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $51.97. The company had a trading volume of 53,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,592. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.07. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $53.10.

The Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (GINN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Innovative Global Equity index. The fund selects companies globally, believed to benefit from technological innovation and changes in the economy across five themes: data, finance, human evolution, manufacturing, and shifts with consumers.

