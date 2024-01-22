Berger Financial Group Inc Acquires 3,551 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.14. 1,471,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,365,325. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $82.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The company has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.56.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

