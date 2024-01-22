Benchmark Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $425.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Benchmark from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Netflix from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $485.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $482.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $211.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $503.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $475.53 and its 200 day moving average is $436.28.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $76,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,356,142,000 after buying an additional 504,416 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Netflix by 305,647.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Netflix by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,035,234,000 after purchasing an additional 274,584 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,685,218,000 after purchasing an additional 182,849 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

